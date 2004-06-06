Life & Style Is Firm Go

Sony Pictures Television’s Life & Style syndicated daily talk show is finally a firm go for fall 2004. Sony last week named Ray Giuliani executive producer.

It also announced needed clearances in top markets, with KCAL Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, KYW Philadelphia, WBHK San Francisco and WBZ Boston all on the show’s station list.

Even without a New York station yet signed on, the show is cleared in more than 90% of the country, including 17 of the top 20 markets and 47 of the top 50.

Life & Style features Jules Asner, Cynthia Garrett, Lynne Koplitz and Kimora Lee Simmons talking about pop culture, style, relationships and celebrity news.

Giuliani shot the show’s pilot for Sony. Prior to joining Life & Style full-time, Giuliani had an overall producing deal with Rocket Science Laboratories, working on such unscripted shows for Fox as My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiance, Joe Millionaire and Temptation Island.

