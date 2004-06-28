Life on the Street

Never underestimate the intelligence of the average audience. Jay Leno gets guaranteed laughs on The Tonight Show

when he

holds up photos of Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld and no one can identify them. Street Smarts

took that concept and turned it into a show. And despite

ratings that tie at No. 86 with the canceled Sharon Osbourne

and Ex-Treme Dating, the show managed to get to season five. On June 14, GSN: The Network for Games started running it at 11 p.m. weeknights.

Hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, Street Smarts

poses questions to the unsuspecting nationwide. Examples: "If you have a bookie, what are you doing?" and "If a policeman has a piece, what is he carrying?" In-studio contestants then have to bet on who got the right answer. "This is a nicely spirited, funny show," says Executive Producer Carla Kaufman Sloan. "We're not out to hurt anyone."

Street Smarts

is popular with younger viewers, a rarity among games. That's why GSN picked up 640 episodes for a cash license fee. "It clearly falls under the definition of what we want to be doing," says GSN Vice President of Programming Kevin Belinkoff.

So how much do the ratings matter?

Street Smarts

represents a business philosophy at Warner Bros. With available time slots dwindling, the syndicator can keep a show that is cheap to produce and brings in a profit. Street Smarts

had a strong May sweeps but, airing mostly in late-night time slots, averages only a 1.0 national household rating. Falling into a similar category

are ElimiDate, which most recently scored a 1.4, and Celebrity Justice, with a 1.1.

Shows rarely go from syndication to cable, but, as the number of broadcast-group buyers shrink, syndicators are looking for other customers. Warner Bros. has kept costs down by reducing the number of episodes it produces each year. Street Smarts

started at 170 episodes a year and is now down to 130.