Life Moments get Hallmark nod
Hallmark Channel is adding an hour reality series to its lineup Sept. 16. The
show will also be syndicated.
Life Moments, hosted by former NBC Later Today co-host Asha Blake,
"celebrates the dramatic and defining moments in our lives," including weddings
and births. It will be produced by Pie Town Productions in association with
Paramount.
Also new from Hallmark will be the Aug. 24 airing of original four-hour
western, Johnson County War, starring Tom Berenger, Burt Reynolds, Luke
Perry and Rachel Ward, and the Dec. 7 airing of holiday original Snow Queen
with Bridget Fonda.
