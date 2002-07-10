Life Moments get Hallmark nod

Hallmark Channel is adding an hour reality series to its lineup Sept. 16. The

show will also be syndicated.

Life Moments, hosted by former NBC Later Today co-host Asha Blake,

"celebrates the dramatic and defining moments in our lives," including weddings

and births. It will be produced by Pie Town Productions in association with

Paramount.

Also new from Hallmark will be the Aug. 24 airing of original four-hour

western, Johnson County War, starring Tom Berenger, Burt Reynolds, Luke

Perry and Rachel Ward, and the Dec. 7 airing of holiday original Snow Queen

with Bridget Fonda.