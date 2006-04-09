Liederman Tapped as Kimmel EP

Jill Leiderman will replace former Jimmy Kimmel Live executive producer Duncan Gray, who left earlier this year for a senior post at ITV in London, and oversee all day-to-day production of the show.

Leiderman was previously at VH1, where she spent two years as director of development/executive producer. During her nine years at CBS' Late Show with David Letterman, she rose from a writers' researcher in 1995 to senior writers' producer.

The appointment comes as the Kimmel show has increased its overall audience during the 2005-06 TV season, to 1.63 million viewers per night versus 1.59 million a year ago.

Kimmel will hold the EP title with Leiderman, with Jason Schrift and Doug DeLuca serving as co-executive producers.