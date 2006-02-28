Lieberman Joins Sony

Industry PR and marketing veteran Cynthia Lieberman has joined Sony Pictures Television as VP of media relations, reporting to Robert Oswaks, executive VP of marketing.

Based in Sony's Culver City, CAlif., office, Lieberman will be responsible for publicity efforts for the studio’s new and returning syndication offerings. The list includes the first-run series The Greg Behrendt Show and Judge Maria Lopez, as well as off-net series The Shield and Beakman's World.

Prior to joining SPT, Ms. Lieberman served as VP of off-network marketing and special projects for Paramount Domestic Television for seven years, and previously spent more than 15 years working in various marketing and publicity posts, including head of corporate communications for Fox Inc., as well as executive positions at Warner Bros. Domestic Television, Twentieth Television, Columbia Pictures Television, Samuel Goldwyn and New World Entertainment.

She has also had her own consulting firm, Lieberman Communications, where she handled on-air promotion, media buying, trade and consumer advertising, show launches, video-on-demand/Pay-per-view marketing, integrated third-party promotions, startup-company launches, and publicity efforts for a long roster of clients.