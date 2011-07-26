Licata Rejoins Greenblatt at NBC Entertainment as EVP, Communications
As has been rumored for months, NBC Entertainment named Richard Licata to the newly
created position of executive vice president, communications, Robert
Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment announced Tuesday.
Reporting directly to Greenblatt, Licata will oversee the strategic
creative development of programming and media relations initiatives, program
publicity, talent relations, photography, events and awards campaigns while
working closely with Rebecca Marks, EVP, press and publicity. He will also
serve as the company's chief press officer, where he will manage press
relations relating to industry issues and public affairs.
Licata joins NBC from Showtime Networks Inc. where he spearheaded
its publicity and corporate communications campaigns in an effort to transform
the network's image. He was involved in the launching of Showtime's original
programming including Nurse Jackie, Weeds, Dexter, upcoming Homeland and others during Greenblatt's tenure at the network.
"After having worked closely with Rich twice before at
networks that were in challenging transitions, I'm so pleased he will be
joining NBC as we look to set a new course for this company," said Greenblatt.
"I don't believe we could have orchestrated the dramatic turnaround at Showtime
without him, and I know he has the skills, the showmanship, and the passion to
oversee the kind of strong and multi-faceted press and public relations
campaigns needed at NBC and UMS at this moment in time."
