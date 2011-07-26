Licata Rejoins Greenblatt at NBC Entertainment as EVP, Communications

As has been rumored for months, NBC Entertainment named Richard Licata to the newly

created position of executive vice president, communications, Robert

Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Reporting directly to Greenblatt, Licata will oversee the strategic

creative development of programming and media relations initiatives, program

publicity, talent relations, photography, events and awards campaigns while

working closely with Rebecca Marks, EVP, press and publicity. He will also

serve as the company's chief press officer, where he will manage press

relations relating to industry issues and public affairs.

Licata joins NBC from Showtime Networks Inc. where he spearheaded

its publicity and corporate communications campaigns in an effort to transform

the network's image. He was involved in the launching of Showtime's original

programming including Nurse Jackie, Weeds, Dexter, upcoming Homeland and others during Greenblatt's tenure at the network.

"After having worked closely with Rich twice before at

networks that were in challenging transitions, I'm so pleased he will be

joining NBC as we look to set a new course for this company," said Greenblatt.

"I don't believe we could have orchestrated the dramatic turnaround at Showtime

without him, and I know he has the skills, the showmanship, and the passion to

oversee the kind of strong and multi-faceted press and public relations

campaigns needed at NBC and UMS at this moment in time."