Library of American Broadcasting Names 2011 Class of Giants

The Library of American Broadcasting has named its

2011 Class of Giants of American Broadcasting, including late

Communications Daily D.C. reporter Tack Nail.

Other inductees are NBC anchor Brian Williams; ABC

This Week host Christiane Amanpour; C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb; CBS'

Sunday Morning; Federated Media President John Dille III; Fred Pierce,

former president of ABC; Frances Preston, former

president of BMI; Rick Buckley, the late chairman of Buckley

Broadcasting, and the late James Arnass, Matt Dillon of CBS's Gunsmoke

fame.

Bill Baker, president emeritus of WNET New York,

will host the awards luncheon, scheduled for New York's Grand Hyatt Hotel on

Oct. 14.

The Library, housed at the University of Maryland, is entering its 40th year.