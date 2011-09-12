Library of American Broadcasting Names 2011 Class of Giants
The Library of American Broadcasting has named its
2011 Class of Giants of American Broadcasting, including late
Communications Daily D.C. reporter Tack Nail.
Other inductees are NBC anchor Brian Williams; ABC
This Week host Christiane Amanpour; C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb; CBS'
Sunday Morning; Federated Media President John Dille III; Fred Pierce,
former president of ABC; Frances Preston, former
president of BMI; Rick Buckley, the late chairman of Buckley
Broadcasting, and the late James Arnass, Matt Dillon of CBS's Gunsmoke
fame.
Bill Baker, president emeritus of WNET New York,
will host the awards luncheon, scheduled for New York's Grand Hyatt Hotel on
Oct. 14.
The Library, housed at the University of Maryland, is entering its 40th year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.