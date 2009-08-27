Library of American Broadcasting Honors Eberly

The Library of American Broadcasting has created the Philip Eberly Memorial Oral History Fund in honor of the former Susquehanna Communications station executive, educator author, and freelance writer who died Aug. 2.

Eberly worked for the library in the early 1990's collecting "hundreds" of oral histories for its archives at the University of Maryland in College Park.

Eberly held varoius sales and management posts with Susquehanna, including at its WSBA York, Pa., and was also a corporate VP. His freelance writing included for the New York Times, Washington Post, and B&C.