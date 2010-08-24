Library of American Broadcasting Announces 2010 Giants of Broadcasting

The Library

of American Broadcasting has announced its 2010 class of Giants of

Broadcasting, who will be honored at a luncheon Oct. 6 in New York.



The newest

honorees are Dick Clark, Norman Corwin, Sam Donaldson, Eddie Fritts, Hal

Jackson, Art Linkletter, Rue McClanahan, Agnes Nixon, Daniel Schorr,

and Lesley Stahl.



Charles

Osgood hosts the event, which benefits the library's collection of oral

histories and programming archives. The library is housed at the

University of Maryland and headed by former B&C top

editor Don West.