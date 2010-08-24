Library of American Broadcasting Announces 2010 Giants of Broadcasting
The Library
of American Broadcasting has announced its 2010 class of Giants of
Broadcasting, who will be honored at a luncheon Oct. 6 in New York.
The newest
honorees are Dick Clark, Norman Corwin, Sam Donaldson, Eddie Fritts, Hal
Jackson, Art Linkletter, Rue McClanahan, Agnes Nixon, Daniel Schorr,
and Lesley Stahl.
Charles
Osgood hosts the event, which benefits the library's collection of oral
histories and programming archives. The library is housed at the
University of Maryland and headed by former B&C top
editor Don West.
