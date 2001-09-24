Liberty's Vogel seen as Charter choice

Liberty Media lieutenant Carl Vogel is the top candidate to replace Jerry Kent as CEO of Charter Communications.

For now, CFO Kent Kalkwaf and COO Dave Barford will be in charge. But industry executives said the company is close to naming a replacement, with Vogel the leading prospect to replace Kent.

Vogel is currently a senior vice president of Liberty Media Corp. and president of Liberty Satellite, a small sliver of Liberty.

Earlier he was chairman of failed DBS operation PrimeStar and COO, then president of DBS service Echostar Communications. In the early 1990s, Vogel was CFO of Jones Intercable. - John M. Higgins