Liberty Turns Over CBS Shares
CBS and Liberty have completed their stock-for-station --plus cash-- deal.
Liberty, which is cashing out its 7.6 million shares in News Corp. in exchange for DirecTV, is turning over its CBS shares in exchange for $170 million plus TV station WFRV Green Bay.
Liberty's stake represented approximately 1% of its outstanding shares.
