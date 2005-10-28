Liberty Taps Dell Exec for QVC Chief

Dell executive Michael George has been named president and CEO of Liberty Corp.’s home shopping network QVC. He replaces Doug Briggs, who is retiring.

George was chief marketing officer and general manager of Dell’s Austin, Texas-based U.S. consumer business. His responsibilities included building the Dell brand on a global level. Prior to joining Dell, George spent 16 years with management consulting firm. McKinsey & Co.

He assumes the president position on Dec. 1. Four months later, he will become CEO.

Robert Bennett, president of Liberty Media, said George “has a demonstrated track record of analyzing and understanding consumer behavior” that meshed with the QVC culture.