Liberty Sets Date for Capital, Starz Separation

Liberty Media has set the date for a shareholder vote on its planned

spin-off of Liberty Capital and Liberty Starz, a move that will

essentially separate the two tracking stocks from Liberty Media, leaving

the remaining tracker - Liberty Interactive - an asset backed security.

Liberty

said it would hold a special shareholder meeting at the Denver Marriott

South Hotel in Littleton, Colo., on March 31 to vote on the split.

Liberty announced last year

its intention to spin off the two tracking stocks. Liberty Capital

houses Liberty's controlling interest in the Atlanta Braves Major League

Baseball Team and passive investments in several media and technology

companies. Liberty Starz includes the Starz Entertainment premium cable

channel, Starz Media and Liberty Sports Interactive.

According to a

proxy statement filed Jan. 28, Liberty Media will redeem all of the

shares in both Liberty Capital and Liberty Starz and exchange them on a

one-for-one basis for shares of a new entity called Splitco. Both

Liberty Capital and Liberty Starz will continue to trade as tracking

stocks and will contain the same assets as before the split. While the

deal will not materially change Liberty Starz or Liberty Capital, the

end result of the transaction will be the conversion of Liberty

Interactive from a tracking stock into an asset-based security.

