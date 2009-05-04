Liberty Media To Merge DirecTV With Some Media Assets

DirecTV will be merged into a new company incorporating Liberty Media's regional sports networks and Game Show Network -- while Starz Entertainment and other businesses under John Malone's Liberty Entertainment unit will spin off into a separate company called Liberty Starz -- under the terms of a deal announced Monday.

"We view this as a defining transaction for DirecTV," said DirecTV CEO president and CEO Chase Carey on a call with investors.

Under the terms of the deal, John Malone, his wife and associated trusts will hold shares of DirecTV Class B common stock entitling them to approximately 24% of DirecTV's total voting power.

