Liberty Global Launches Tender Offer for Stock

Liberty Global is planning to buy back a portion of its stock.

The international cable operator will execute a Dutch auction self-tender to purchase 5.682 million shares of series A and up to 5.682 million shares of series C common stock. The company set the price range for both at $40-$44 per share and anticipates the total cost to be approximately $454.6 million to $500 million.

The tender offers are expected to launch August 10 and remain open for four weeks.

Thursday’s closing price for the series A stock was $42.11 and for the series C $39.89.