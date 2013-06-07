Liberty Global Closes Virgin Media Purchase

Liberty Global said Friday it has closed on the purchase of

Virgin Media, the U.K. cable company with about 4.9 million customers, for $24

billion in cash and stock.

Liberty first announced

the deal in February.

"This is a great day for customers, employees and

shareholders of both Liberty Global and Virgin Media," Liberty Global CEO Mike

Fries said in a statement. "Together we now provide over 47 million video,

voice and broadband services to 25 million customers located principally in 12

European countries. With superior network capacity, the fastest broadband

speeds and innovative digital TV platforms, we've never been more excited about

the growth potential and strategic direction of our business."

