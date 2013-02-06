Liberty Global to Acquire U.K.'s Virgin Media

Liberty Global has announced plans to acquire

the U.K.'s largest cable

company, Virgin Media, in a cash and stock deal that the two companies are

valuing at around $23.3 billion in "enterprise value" or $16 million in "equity

value."





The

deal still needs shareholder and regulatory approval.





If

approved, the agreement implies a price of $47.87 per Virgin Media share,

reflecting a 24% premium to Virgin Media's closing price on February 4, 2013.





The

deal reflects an ongoing interest by Liberty Media chairman John Malone to

expand Liberty Media's already significant international footprint. It could

also create tougher competition for News Corp.'s 39% owned BSkyB, which has

long been the largest multichannel provider in the U.K. market.





The

combined companies generated $16.8 billion of revenue and $7.5 billion of

operating cash flow in 2012. They serve some 25 million customers in 14

countries.





Mike

Fries, President and CEO of Liberty Global, noted in a statement that "adding

Virgin Media to our large and growing European operations is a natural

extension of the value creation strategy we've been successfully using for over

seven years. Virgin Media will add significant scale and a first-class

management team in Europe's largest and most dynamic media and

communications market. After the deal, roughly 80% of Liberty Global's revenue

will come from just five attractive and strong countries - the UK, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands."





"Like

all of our strategic acquisitions we expect this combination to yield

meaningful operating and capex synergies of approximately $180 million per year

upon full integration," he added. "But just as importantly, Virgin Media's

market leading innovation and product expertise, particularly in mobile and

B2B, will accelerate our own development of these business

segments."





The

companies noted that Malone "controls in excess of 35% of the voting power of

Liberty Global, and he has committed to support the transaction in his capacity

as a shareholder."





For

the transaction, LionTree Advisors acted as lead financial advisor to Liberty

Global. Credit Suisse also acted as financial advisor and sole global

coordinator and consent solicitation agent for the debt financing. Shearman

& Sterling and Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to Liberty Global.





On

behalf of Virgin Media, Goldman Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan acted as

financial advisors and Fried Frank and Milbank served as legal counsel. Goldman

Sachs International acted as corporate broker to Virgin Media.

