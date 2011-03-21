Liberty Global To Acquire German Operator

Liberty Global said Monday that it has reached an agreement

to acquire third largest German cable operator KBW in a deal valued at $4.48

billion.

Liberty already owns the second largest German cable company - Unitymedia with

4.6 million subscribers - and the addition of KBW's 2.4 million customers will

narrow the gap with Kabel Deutschland, the largest German MSO with 8.8 million

customers.

