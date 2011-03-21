Liberty Global To Acquire German Operator
Liberty Global said Monday that it has reached an agreement
to acquire third largest German cable operator KBW in a deal valued at $4.48
billion.
Liberty already owns the second largest German cable company - Unitymedia with
4.6 million subscribers - and the addition of KBW's 2.4 million customers will
narrow the gap with Kabel Deutschland, the largest German MSO with 8.8 million
customers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.