LG Ads Lands a Big One - Omnicom Group

LG Ads Solutions has announced a deal with Omnicom Media Group to bring LG smart TV and cross-screen ad inventory to clients of the world's second largest advertising agency.
LG Ads data, culled from a network of more than 20 million LG smart TV U.S. households, will be integrated within Omni, Omnicom’s suite of proprietary applications, which in turn will mesh with clients’ first-party data and technology to orchestrate media campaigns.
OMG agencies will now be able to run TV campaigns across all addressable LG smart TVs in the U.S.
LG Ads notes that connected TV adverting revenue is expected to reach $19.1 billion in 2022.
New York-bases Omnimedia is the world's second biggest ad agency, with projected 2022 revenue of $15 billion, placing it only behind London's WPP ($16.9 billion), according to Insider Intelligence. Omnimedia's client roster includes McDonald's, Apple, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson.
“Omnicom’s vision for bringing more transparency and quality consumer experiences to CTV is directly in line with our initiatives for more open access to high-value smart TV data and for guaranteed outcomes for advertisers, where CTV media is only paid for when campaign objectives are met," said LG Ads Solutions CEO Raghu Kodige, in a statement.
Added Slavi Samardzija, CEO of Annalect, the data and analytics division of OMG that developed and manages Omni: “LG Ads Solutions brings one of the industry’s largest observed TV data sets to the Omni platform, as well as access to its premium CTV media inventory. This partnership is a natural continuation of our efforts to transform the effects of data and analytics on media, while giving our clients access to the best view of both consumer behaviors and media inventory, paired with the highest level of precision.”
