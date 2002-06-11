Lewis-Tyson bout: Cha-Ching!

The prize fight between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson Saturday generated

$103 million in pay-per-view revenue.

Showtime Event Television and HBO Pay-Per-View co-produced and co-distributed the title fight, which Lewis

won in an eighth-round knockout.

It was a record take for a pay event.

The fight collected 1.8 million PPV buys, the second-highest selling heavyweight pay-per-view title fight. A June 1997 fight between Tyson and Evander Holyfield generated 1.99 million buys for Showtime.

For the Tyson-Lewis fight, Cable subscribers accounted for 1.2 million orders, while 600,000 satellite

customers ordered the fight.

HBO gets the nod to replay the fight June 15 because Lewis has a deal with HBO. Showtime has its own deal with Tyson.