Lewis-Tyson bout: Cha-Ching!
The prize fight between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson Saturday generated
$103 million in pay-per-view revenue.
Showtime Event Television and HBO Pay-Per-View co-produced and co-distributed the title fight, which Lewis
won in an eighth-round knockout.
It was a record take for a pay event.
The fight collected 1.8 million PPV buys, the second-highest selling heavyweight pay-per-view title fight. A June 1997 fight between Tyson and Evander Holyfield generated 1.99 million buys for Showtime.
For the Tyson-Lewis fight, Cable subscribers accounted for 1.2 million orders, while 600,000 satellite
customers ordered the fight.
HBO gets the nod to replay the fight June 15 because Lewis has a deal with HBO. Showtime has its own deal with Tyson.
