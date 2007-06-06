Lewis Named to Newly Created Post at WBDTD

Veteran Warner Bros. Entertainment business operations executive Andy Lewis has been named to the newly created post of executive VP/general administration manager of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution (WBDTD).

Lewis, who will oversee all business operations, including finance, administration, planning and analysis television marketplace, joins the syndicator from Warner Bros. Animation, where he was EVP and general manager.

The appointment comes after a long professional association between Lewis and WBDTD President Ken Werner.

Before joining Warner Bros., Lewis worked at Buena Vista Television for eight years, rising to VP of finance, planning and distribution. Earlier, he was finance director at Columbia Pictures Television. He began his career at Viacom Enterprises.