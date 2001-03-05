Lewinsky to do HBO doc

Former White House aide Monica Lewinsky will revisit her affair with Bill Clinton in an HBO documentary about the fallout from that affair.

Lewinsky approached HBO about doing the documentary about the aftermath of her notorious affair with the former chief executive a few months ago. Her publicist, Julie Nadler, said Lewinsky is interested in "creating her historical record" of the events. In the documentary, she intends to go into more detail about the relationship than she did in her book Monica's Story or the 20/20 interview she gave Barbara Walters. At the time of the Walters interview, Lewinsky was under legal strictures about what she could say; those strictures no longer apply.

Neither Lewinsky nor HBO would discuss how much she'll make on the deal. The documentary is expected to air next January. - Richard Tedesco