Levitan, Langley, Lee to Receive Tartikoff Legacy Award
NATPE announced Tuesday that Steve Levitan, John Langley and
Debra Lee will receive its tenth annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award.
Levitan is the cocreator and executive producer of ABC's
high-rated comedy Modern Family. John Langley is the creator and
executive producer of Fox's long-running reality show COPS and Debra Lee
is the chairman and CEO of BET.
The Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award was created "to
recognize a select group of television professionals who exhibit extraordinary
passion, leadership, independence and vision in the process of creating
television programming."
The cocktail reception celebrating the recipients will take
place during the NATPE 2013 Market & Conference, the company's 50th
anniversary, from Jan. 28-30 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami.
