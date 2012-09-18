Levitan, Langley, Lee to Receive Tartikoff Legacy Award

NATPE announced Tuesday that Steve Levitan, John Langley and

Debra Lee will receive its tenth annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award.





Levitan is the cocreator and executive producer of ABC's

high-rated comedy Modern Family. John Langley is the creator and

executive producer of Fox's long-running reality show COPS and Debra Lee

is the chairman and CEO of BET.





The Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award was created "to

recognize a select group of television professionals who exhibit extraordinary

passion, leadership, independence and vision in the process of creating

television programming."





The cocktail reception celebrating the recipients will take

place during the NATPE 2013 Market & Conference, the company's 50th

anniversary, from Jan. 28-30 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami.