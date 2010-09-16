Levine Upped At Bravo

Bravo has

upped Shari Levine to senior VP of production for the cable net,

reporting to Andy Cohen, SVP, prouduction and original development.

She will be based in New York and oversee production of original series from teams on both coasts.

Levine had

been VP of original programming since May 2008, overseeing Real

Housewives of Orange County and Project Runway, among others.

Her resume includes news production posts at NBC, ABC, and CBS.