Levin: The WB co-programmer

Two is better than one at The WB. The network has promoted Jordan Levin to co-president of entertainment, where he'll share top programming duties with Susanne Daniels.

Levin, who was formerly executive vice president of entertainment, will be bearing the entire load for a while as Daniels is on maternity leave through the end of March. Levin first joined the network in 1994 as head of comedy development and current programming.

"Jordan and I have worked closely with each other for seven years at The WB and before that for three years while I was buying at Fox and he was selling at Disney," says Daniels. "I cannot think of how the experience could have been any better."

Prior to joining The WB, Levin was director of comedy development at Touchstone Television, where he developed such series as Ellen

and Boy Meets World.

"I'm grateful to Susanne for allowing me the privilege to be her partner in continuing to build what has become a dynamic new TV network," says Levin.