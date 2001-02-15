Levin named WB co-prez

It's official: Jordan Levin has been promoted to Co-President of Entertainment at The WB.

Levin, who was formerly executive vice president of the network's programming division, will share the top position with Susanne Daniels. Levin's promotion had been expected at the network for some time. Levin will actually be taking on a lot of the workload for the short-term, as Daniels is now on maternity leave through the end of March.

He first joined the network in 1994 as head of comedy development and current programming. Prior to The WB, Levin was director of comedy development at Touchstone Television.

- Joe Schlosser