Level 3: Comcast Doesn't Have Right to Set Pricing for Network Access
Level 3 Communications fired back Tuesday at Comcast, asserting that
the dispute between the two companies isn't about network-peering terms
but whether the MSO should be allowed to set pricing for network access.
On Monday, the Internet backbone provider charged that Comcast forced Level 3 to pay recurring fees
to deliver video to cable customers. That, according to Level 3,
violates the Federal Communications Commission's principles of open
Internet access.
Comcast responded that Level 3 -- which earlier
this month landed Netflix as a major customer for its content
distribution network services -- was simply trying to avoid paying fees
the cable company normally charges other CDN providers.
Comcast
said Level 3 is proposing to pump twice as much traffic onto the MSO's
networks. "Level 3 wants to compete with other CDNs, but pass all the
costs of that business on Comcast and Comcast's customers, instead of
Level 3 and its customers," said Joe Waz, Comcast senior vice president
for external affairs and public policy counsel.
Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.