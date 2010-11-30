Level 3: Comcast Doesn't Have Right to Set Pricing for Network Access

Level 3 Communications fired back Tuesday at Comcast, asserting that

the dispute between the two companies isn't about network-peering terms

but whether the MSO should be allowed to set pricing for network access.

On Monday, the Internet backbone provider charged that Comcast forced Level 3 to pay recurring fees

to deliver video to cable customers. That, according to Level 3,

violates the Federal Communications Commission's principles of open

Internet access.

Comcast responded that Level 3 -- which earlier

this month landed Netflix as a major customer for its content

distribution network services -- was simply trying to avoid paying fees

the cable company normally charges other CDN providers.

Comcast

said Level 3 is proposing to pump twice as much traffic onto the MSO's

networks. "Level 3 wants to compete with other CDNs, but pass all the

costs of that business on Comcast and Comcast's customers, instead of

Level 3 and its customers," said Joe Waz, Comcast senior vice president

for external affairs and public policy counsel.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com