Letterman poaches WTSP'S teenage critic

Billy Norris, 14-year-old part-time WTSP(TV) Tampa, Fla., and St. Petersburg Times film critic, was in the middle of the late-night wars, courted by both NBC's Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late

Show with David Letterman.

Seeking video of the youthful thumb-pointer, Leno producers contacted Norris'

editor for his phone number, according to the Times' Eric Deggans.

The editor's name: Gretchen Letterman, who mentioned the phone call to her

brother, David.

Letterman jumped on the booking, and the Tampa teen critic appeared on

Letterman's show Tuesday night.