Letterman poaches WTSP'S teenage critic
Billy Norris, 14-year-old part-time WTSP(TV) Tampa, Fla., and St. Petersburg Times film critic, was in the middle of the late-night wars, courted by both NBC's Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late
Show with David Letterman.
Seeking video of the youthful thumb-pointer, Leno producers contacted Norris'
editor for his phone number, according to the Times' Eric Deggans.
The editor's name: Gretchen Letterman, who mentioned the phone call to her
brother, David.
Letterman jumped on the booking, and the Tampa teen critic appeared on
Letterman's show Tuesday night.
