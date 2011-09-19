Lester Holt Named Anchor of 'Dateline'

Lester Holt has been named principal anchor of Dateline NBC, replacing Ann Curry effective Sept. 23, NBC News announced Monday.

Holt will anchor Dateline while continuing to report as a correspondent for the primetime newsmagazine as well as serve as weekend anchor for NBC Nightly News and co-anchor of weekend edition of Today. He also acts as fill-in anchor and correspondent for NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams and Today.

Curry, who has been anchor of Dateline since 2005, will no longer contribute to the broadcast, instead focusing on her role as co-anchor of Today, according to an NNBC News spokesperson.

"One of the hardest working men on television, we are so pleased that Lester has added Dateline to his portfolio," said NBC News President Steve Capus. "Lester joins an impressive lineage of reporters who have graced the anchor desk over the past 20 years and we're really excited to watch as he makes his mark on the award-winning newsmagazine as it continues to tell great stories."

Dateline will premiere its 20th season on Friday, Sept. 23. Chris Hansen, Hoda Kotb, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy are correspondents for Dateline.