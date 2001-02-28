Lessor, Schmidt named Media Institute trustees

Jill Lessor, domestic policy chief for AOL Time Warner, and Gregory Schmidt, general counsel for LIN Television, have been named to the Media Institute's Board of Trustees.

Lesser is based in AOL's Washington office and has led Internet industry efforts on First Amendment policies, privacy, tax, and unsolicited commercial e-mail. Schmidt is interim co-president of digital TV trade group MSTV and former partner at Washington law firm Covington and Burling.

- Bill McConnell