Leslie Moonves to Remain With CBS Through 2017

CBS president and

CEO Leslie Moonves has re-upped his agreement with the company, extending his

term with CBS through June 30, 2017.

Moonves' prior

agreement was due to expire in 2015. Under the new deal, Moonves' salary will

remain the same, with an additional annual

performance-based bonus and equity-based compensation. Moonves will also become eligible to act as an executive advisor for another four

years, and will have the option to create a production company under CBS.

"I take great pride

in all the tremendous success we've enjoyed at CBS," said Moonves. "And

the good news is that I feel even more enthusiastic about what my terrific team

and I will accomplish going forward. I am very gratified that my relationship

with CBS will continue into the future, and I look forward to building on all

of the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."

"This is terrific news for CBS and all of its

constituencies," added Sumner Redstone, executive chairman and founder, CBS

Corp. "Leslie's record as a CEO is not only among the best in media, it's

among the best in all of business. This agreement secures the Company

even further into the future, and it also further aligns and strengthens the

interests of the chief executive with those of our shareholders. I look

forward to all Leslie will continue to do as the genius that he is."