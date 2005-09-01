Leno To Auction Harley For Hurricane Victims

The Tonight Show With Jay Leno is pitching in to raise money for victims of Hurricane Katrina, with the cycle enthusiast's show partnering with motorcycle company Harley-Davidson to have celebrity guests sign a bike that will be auctioned on eBay later this month.

Beginning Sept. 6, Leno will have guests add their signatures, including those of Samuel L. Jackson, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, Matthew McConoughay, Donald Trump, Denis Leary, Benjamin Bratt, Chris Rock, Jennifer Garner, Nicolette Sheridan, Jessica Alba, Ellen DeGeneres, Bon Jovi and Dolly Parton.

Earlier this year, Leno and Harley-Davidson partnered to raise $810,000 for the Red Cross International Disaster Relief Efforts to benefit victims of the tsunami disaster with a similar endeavor. In 2001, they teamed to raise more than $360,000 for the victims of 9/11.