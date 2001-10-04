Lennon tribute scores on TNT

TNT's Tribute to John Lennon concert Tuesday night brought in a 1.5 overnight rating, on par with the AOL Time Warner net's monthly prime time average during September, according to Nielsen numbers.

The concert, which raised money for victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, drew 1.2 million households from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., although ratings did not include an eight-minute encore at the end.

A slate of big-name artists, including Dave Matthews, Moby and Natalie Merchant, turned out for the benefit at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 22 but moved after the attacks.

- Allison Romano