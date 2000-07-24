LeMay joins CNN

Jim LeMay, formerly of WJLA-TV Washington, took over last week as managing editor for CNN Newsource. LeMay, who had considered several directions, including new-media, cable and news-director jobs, since leaving the Allbritton-owned station in March, said he believes the affiliate service "is going to help reinvent news for the future."

LeMay, who spent 22 years on the affiliate side, said he hopes to bring that experience to serving the scores of stations affiliated with the CNN service.

All news is local.

