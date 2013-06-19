Leibowitz Lands at Davis Polk

Law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell has hired former Federal

Trade Commission chairman Jon Leibowitz as a partner in its D.C. office.

He will counsel on mergers and acquisitions and privacy law.

Davis Polk did work for Comcast on a number of deals,

including NBCUniversal merger, the sale of SpectrumCo wireless licenses to

Verizon and Comcast's purchase of AT&T's broadband assets.

Leibowitz's

resume includes chief counsel to the Senate Antitrust and Technology

Subcommittee and government relations for the Motion Picture Association of

America.