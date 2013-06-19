Leibowitz Lands at Davis Polk
Law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell has hired former Federal
Trade Commission chairman Jon Leibowitz as a partner in its D.C. office.
He will counsel on mergers and acquisitions and privacy law.
Davis Polk did work for Comcast on a number of deals,
including NBCUniversal merger, the sale of SpectrumCo wireless licenses to
Verizon and Comcast's purchase of AT&T's broadband assets.
Leibowitz's
resume includes chief counsel to the Senate Antitrust and Technology
Subcommittee and government relations for the Motion Picture Association of
America.
