Lehrman Named All3Media America VP, Scripted Television

Eric Lehrman has been named VP of scripted television for All3Media America, the American arm of All3Media, the company announced Wednesday.

Lehrman's hire reflects the company’s commitment to enter the U.S.

scripted business, building on its extensive slate of international

scripted formats.

Prior to joining All3Media, Lehrman oversaw development and current programming at Bad Robot, where he helped launch such series as NBC's Revolution and Fox's Fringe.

“The formal launch of the All3Media America scripted business is something Stephen [Lambert] and I have been looking forward to since the formation of our new company,” said Eli Holzman, principal, All3Media. “And we are delighted to have found such a capable executive in Eric as our first hire. With Eric’s help we intend to focus on pairing exceptional material with the best talent in the business and bringing the All3Media reputation for quality, filmmaker-driven television to the United States.”

The company has also signed an overall deal with Omid Kahangi, with whom Holzman previously worked with on the CW's Stylista, whereby Kahangi's Pocket Sized Productions will develop and produce its own original programming.

“Omid is one of the most talented producers I have ever had the pleasure to work with,” said Holzman. “We are flattered and grateful that he chose All3Media America as the home base from which to launch his production company.”