Lehrer debate defense

Presidential-debate moderator Jim Lehrer defended his role last week, though acknowledging there has been criticism. "I'm fair game," he told Broadcasting & Cable. "Once I agreed to moderate these debates, I knew I was going to catch some hits, and I'm getting them, and that's fine." Among criticisms, Sen. Bob Kerrey (D-Neb.) said last week, "People off the street who didn't know Jerusalem from Georgia.would have had better questions."

Lehrer told CNN's Larry King that, although he was hurt by Kerrey's criticism, "I'm not going to apologize to him or anyone else. I'm very comfortable with my questions."