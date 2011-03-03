Lehman Joins NBCU Entertainment & Digital Networks

Nicholas Lehman will be coming on to NBCU as the president of digital for NBCU's Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media division, reporting to Lauren Zalaznick, chairman of the division.

In the newly-created position, Lehman will be in charge of the company's pure-play digital businesses, including iVillage, DailyCandy, Swirl and Fandango. Lehman will also support the heads of the TV brand's online platforms, including the websites for Telemundo, Bravo Media, Oxygen Media, Style and mun2.

"Nick, with his powerful combination of creative and business expertise in multiplatform media and new product development, is the ideal person to build on our success, at a very exciting time of expansion both in the rapidly growing digital industry, as well as at our company," said Zalaznick.

Lehman, who has spent much of his career with MTV Networks, was most recently the CEO of Plum TV.