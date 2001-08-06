Leguizamo lands CBS deal

Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo has signed a development with CBS and he'll likely be starring in a network series during the 2002-2003 season.

Leguizamo, who has starred in a number one-man comedies on Broadway and also co-starred in Fox's short-lived comedy House of Buggin. CBS is reportedly developing a drama, not a comedy, with Leguizamo in the lead. CBS had no comment.

The network has also signed a holding deal with Tony-winner Nathan Lane. Lane, who is currently starring in Broadway's The Producers, is said to be mulling a CBS project for next season. - Joe Schlosser