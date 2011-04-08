L'eggs Launches New Marketing Campaign

L'eggs, once one of the most well-known apparel brands,

is reviving its line of hosiery with a new marketing campaign, including national

television ads for the first time in 14 years, The

New York Times reported.

The creative agency Erwin-Penland, a division of Hill,

Holliday, Connors, Cosmopulos, an agency owned by the Interpublic Group of Companies,

created the campaign which features the new slogan, "You're in luck. You're in

L'eggs." A new web site and a presence in social media such as Twitter and

Facebook is also part of the launch.

The new online presence and shift to the new slogan

echoes L'eggs desire to become more modern.

The TV commercial will focus on the L'eggs Profile line

and be set to the song "Lucky," by a Swedish pop duo named Lucky Twice. It will

run in the spring and return in October and November. --Lindsay Rubino