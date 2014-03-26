Legendary Taps Greenshner as VP, Scripted
Legendary Television has named Noah Greenshner its new VP of scripted development, the company announced Wednesday. In his new role, Greenshner will identify branded material and intellectual property for development, and develop internal projects. He will report to executive VP of scripted development Peter Johnson.
Greenshner most recently served as a producer at Closed on Mondays, a sister company to comics publisher Oni Press. Previous stints include UTA.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.