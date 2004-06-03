Legally Blonde Heads to Syndication

Tribune Television and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. are teaming up to develop MGM theatrical hit Legally Blonde into a syndicated weekly hour for TV.

The series, targeted for a fall 2005 launch, will be produced and distributed internationally by MGM, which will also handle domestic cable distribution. Tribune will handle domestic broadcast distribution.

The series follows Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon in the movie), "Bel Air’s favorite pink-clad blonde, and her equally stylish Chihuahua, Bruiser."

No word on casting or deal points.

