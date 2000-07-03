Head of media and entertainment, Razorfish; b. Galveston, Texas, Feb. 11, 1956; B.S., radio/television/ film, University of Texas at Austin, 1978; director of on-air promotion, KERA-TV, Dallas, 1980-83; director of on-air promotion, Group W and ABC News Satellite News Channel, New York, 1983-85; creative director, Lifetime Television, New York, 1985-87; creative director, VH1, New York, 1987-88; vice president and creative director, TNT, Atlanta, 1988-89; executive producer, MTV, New York City, 1989-90; founder and president, Lee Hunt Associates, New York, 1990-99; current position since December 1999; m. Marilyn Lue, June 21, 1991; two children: Asia (5) and Austin (5).