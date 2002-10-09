Lee to chair CBS affil board

Robert G. Lee, president and general manager of WDBJ-TV Roanoke, Va., was

elected chairman of the CBS TV affiliate board of advisors Monday.

Lee succeeds Ray Deaver, who retired as GM of Gray

Communications' KWTX-TV Waco, Texas, at the end of last year, but who finished

out his two-year term as chairman.

Doreen Wade, recently named president of the Freedom Broadcasting group, was

elected chair-elect. She's in line to succeed Lee at the end of his two-year

term.

The CBS affiliates also elected two new district representatives -- Scott

Blumenthal, GM, WISH-TV Indianapolis for the Midwest; and John Ray,

GM at WRDW-TV Augusta, Ga., for the Atlantic Coast

states.