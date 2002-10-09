Lee to chair CBS affil board
Robert G. Lee, president and general manager of WDBJ-TV Roanoke, Va., was
elected chairman of the CBS TV affiliate board of advisors Monday.
Lee succeeds Ray Deaver, who retired as GM of Gray
Communications' KWTX-TV Waco, Texas, at the end of last year, but who finished
out his two-year term as chairman.
Doreen Wade, recently named president of the Freedom Broadcasting group, was
elected chair-elect. She's in line to succeed Lee at the end of his two-year
term.
The CBS affiliates also elected two new district representatives -- Scott
Blumenthal, GM, WISH-TV Indianapolis for the Midwest; and John Ray,
GM at WRDW-TV Augusta, Ga., for the Atlantic Coast
states.
