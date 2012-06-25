Leading the TV Everywhere Charge

While many 2012 Next Wave leaders are rising

stars within their companies, bound one day for

top executive spots, Comcast’s Marcien Jenckes

has, in many ways, already arrived. As the head

of video services at the nation’s largest multichannel

provider, he currently has oversight

over operations that produced $19.6 billion in

revenue for the MSO in 2011.

Jenckes’ appearance on this year’s list, however,

highlights his emergence as an industry-wide

leader in developing and deploying next-generation

video products that are crucial not only for

Comcast’s future, but for a wide array of outside

programmers and broadcasters.

The most obvious

example of

those products is

Comcast’s TV Everywhere

efforts.

Currently the

MSO offers more

than 125,000

titles on demand

for its VOD,

online and iPad

applications and

is aggressively

rolling out new IP

and cloud-based

services, including

its recently

deployed X1 platform. That will both expand the

amount of content available on a multitude of

devices and radically improve the way consumers

can access and experience that content with

new apps and interactive applications.

In the short term, those efforts have helped

slow the amount of subscribers Comcast has

lost through the last six quarters, making it

the only MSO to see that kind of improvement.

“We have shown a significant reduction in sub

losses and expect to be in a position where the

company can start growing from a video sub

perspective again,” Jenckes says.

But many of the new services Comcast is

deploying also mark a fundamental transformation

of the cable business. “I always like to say,

we are moving from a construction company to

a software company,” which will use new IP and

software-based services to rapidly deploy new

offerings and technologies, Jenckes says.

To speed that transition, Jenckes is himself one

of a new breed of cable industry leaders hired

from the online world. He arrived at Comcast in

November 2010, after a variety of jobs at AOL

and a stint as CEO of online syndication company

Grab Networks. “Neil [Smit, president and CEO

of Comcast Cable and executive VP of Comcast

Corp.] has made a big effort to bring in talent

from outside the cable industry to help change

the way we think,” Jenckes says.