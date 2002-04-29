Leading antenna maker facing $111K fine

One of the country's largest builders and operators of broadcast and wireless

antennas might have to pay a $111,000 fine for apparent violations of Federal

Communications Commission lighting and other maintenance regulations at six

company antennas around the country.

SpectraSite Communications Inc. failed to register one antenna, to post

registrations properly at another two and to repair lighting, control and alarm

systems at another three.

The FCC action comes on the heels of a $17,000 fine levied in March for four

other violations.

The agency called SpectraSite's repeated violations 'very troubling' and

tripled the base amount that typically would have been levied against the latest

transgressions.

'SpectraSite's continuing violation of the antenna-structure requirements

evinces a pattern of noncompliance with an apparent disregard for these

safety-related rules,' the FCC said.

SpectraSite can appeal the ruling.

Company officials did not return a phone request for

comment.