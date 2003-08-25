Leach back in Life of Luxury

Robin Leach is back on the beat as host of a one-hour special ABC has ordered

called Life of Luxury, scheduled to air sometime this season.

The show will take viewers behind the scenes into the lives of celebrities

and the super-rich.

"Ten years ago I thought I'd seen everything when it came to the biggest

yachts, the most luxurious private jets, the ultimate in mega-mansions and the

largest jewels in the world. But today it's all back -- bigger and better than

ever before." Leach, once the well-known personality behind Lifestyles of the

Rich and Famous, also will look at the way the wealthy got that way and at

what they do with their money, including their philanthropic work.

Segments will explore Caesar's Palace's high-roller suites in Las Vegas and

tour Virgin magnate Richard Branson's private Caribbean island.

Andy Friendly, former president of programming and production at King World,

will executive produce the show, and Krysia Plonka will co-executive produce.

If the special is a success, ABC is considering turning it into a series,

says a spokeswoman. The show has not yet been scheduled for the 2003-04 season.