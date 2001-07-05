LBC to air All-Stars in Spanish
Latino Broadcasting Company will air an exclusive Spanish-language radio broadcast of the 2001 Major League Baseball All-Star game from Seattle's Safeco Field on July 10.
Billy Berroa, Eduardo Ortega and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame announcer, Jaime Jarrin, will call the action at the mid-summer classic starting at 8 p.m.(EDT). LBC's sixth All-Star game broadcast in Spanish will be carried nationally on over 35 LBC affiliate stations, covering 82% of the US Latino market. Both All-Star lineups will be loaded with Latinos.
"Baseball has quickly become 'Hispanic America's' favorite past-time as well," commented LBC President, Tony Hernandez. He added, "Our fast-growing market is proud of the wonderful on- and off-the-field accomplishments of the
Martinezes, Sosas and Rodriguezes of the sport."
- Richard Tedesco
