Layoffs strike King World
There were apparently more changes at King World Productions Monday than the
Viacom Inc.-owned syndicator made public.
Besides the 'early retirement' of Stuart Stringfellow and Fred Cohen, nearly
one-dozen employees at King World were handed their walking papers Monday.
A King World spokesman said the cuts came from a number of different areas
within the company, including marketing, international and communications.
'The moves came because of budget reductions for 2002,' the King World
spokesman said.
The names of the employees were not released.
