Layoffs batter WWFE, E!, Discovery
The recession continues to batter the workers of media companies.
Layoffs of as much as 9% of the work force have taken place at WWF
Entertainment, E! and Discovery Networks.
At WWF, not only have marketing and consumer-products staffers paid the price
of the slack economy, but President and COO Stuart Snyder found himself
out of the ring.
He was hired just last year to take on most of the day-to-day
responsibilities that CEO Linda McMahon had carried for years.
But McMahon has reasserted her control, and Snyder has been shuffled out.
About 40 lower-level employees lost their jobs.
At E!, 75 workers got the ax. 'We really spent the entire year trying to
manage our costs, doing everything but manage our work force,' said CEO Mindy
Herman.
At Discovery Networks, about 50 of 4,500 workers
are being laid off in one unit. - - John Higgins
